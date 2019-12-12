Wild Adventures announces two 2020 concerts

Comedian Bill Engvall

and Rockers Skillet to take the stage

Wild Adventures Water & Theme Park

Contributor

Blue-collar laughs and hard-rockin’ favorites will return to South Georgia next year as Bill Engvall and Skillet are the first acts announced in the Wild Adventures’ 2020 All-Star Concert and Special Events Series.

"Bill Engvall’s blue-collar buddies brought some big laughs over the past two years, and we can’t wait for Bill to take the stage next year and get our guests rolling in the aisles again,” said Molly Deese, vice president and general manager of the Valdosta, Ga. theme park. “And Skillet has become family over the past decade, so it feels extra special to have the group return again next year with a brand new album.”

Multi-platinum-selling comedian Bill Engvall was part of the hugely popular Blue Collar Tour with previous Wild Adventures’ performers Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy. Engvall has starred in numerous movies and television shows, including his own sitcom, The Bill Engvall Show.

Engvall rocketed to fame with the release of Here’s Your Sign, a comedy album that sold more than a million copies and cracked the Top 5 on the U.S. Country Charts. Recently, Engvall released his new comedy special, Just Sell Him for Parts, and launched the My Two Cents podcast, which features conversations with celebrity guests concerning everything from parenting to power tools.

Skillet is fresh off more than three million in sales of their hit single “Monster,” which has become one of the most streamed songs of all-time with over three billion global audio streams. The faith-focused band is currently on tour in Europe in support of their latest album, Victorious, and their music was recently featured by the NBA, NCAA and MLB.

The Grammy Award-nominated group has made several consecutive appearances at Wild Adventures over the past decade and has become a fan-favorite act.

Bill Engvall and Skillet will join other award-winning acts in the upcoming year’s All-Star Summer Concert and Special Events Series. The full lineup will be announced in February.

All Wild Adventures concerts are included with park admission or a season pass. Reserved concert seats will go on sale in February.

Wild Adventures 2020 Season Passes are on sale now. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com or call (229) 219-7080.