“Will You Give Me Five?”

A man’s dream since the early 1990’s became reality in January of this year. Zef Fessenden had ordered cassette tapes back then and drove his family nuts practicing since he was not able to actually attend the school he’d so admired. Finally, the time came to step up. Nothing stood in the way....

Fessenden is a local resident. He and his wife Oona moved here from the Tampa Bay area about nine years ago. He and Oona have sailed the waters and traveled the states quite a bit, and they continue to travel when time allows.

He can always remember wanting to be an auctioneer. During his military days in North Dakota, he would go to cattle and farm auctions. He loved the fast pace and excitement surrounding the events.

Now, imagine if you will, a room full of 80+ men and women all chanting “TEN TEN TWENTY TWENTY THIRTY THIRTY” (and on) or “BETTY BOTTER BOUGHT A BIT OF BITTER BUTTER” (and on) over and over for about 30-minutes as their morning warm-up. Then imagine these people staying for nine 10-hour days learning how to develop their own idiosyncratic chant of sequential numbers and being lectured on the practicalities of auctioneering. You have the Missouri Auction School, St. Louis, 2017... in an ice storm!

Most of us have probably attended auctions for fun. Behind the scenes though, it is a complicated method of commerce, especially if you want to do it efficiently, ethically and profitably. Missouri Auction School has been a family business since 1905. Many consider it the best around. Zef’s instructors came from a wide range of specialties. His fellow students came from all over the United States. All 86 participants actually stood in a real auction and practiced their chant and “SOLD!” as part of the experience. Zef came home with his certificate and stories of interesting people from across our country.

Just be careful. When you see now Colonel Zef, mentioning anything in conversation that includes a number may set off a chant... “FIFTY FIFTY FIFTY - NOW FIFTY-FIVE FIVE FIVE -WILL YOU GIVE ME FIFTY-FIVE?”

Colonel Zef will be auctioning for the upcoming Ducks Unlimited event at Willow Pond.

