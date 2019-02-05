“Will you read to me?”

Students and parents enjoy a Teddy Bear Tea Party

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The best way to enjoy a good book is over a hot cup of tea, cocoa or coffee – which is exactly what Jefferson Somerset students and parents were able to do on Thursday, Jan. 31, at the school's Teddy Bear Tea Party.

For 30 minutes per grades, students from Pre-K to fifth grade visited in the school's Media Center with their parent, guardian or caretaker for a snack of cookies and hot cocoa.

Students clutched their favorite teddy bear (or stuffed toy cat, unicorn or dog), sipped hot cocoa and enjoyed delicious cookies while their parent read to them from a selection of books that school staff had laid out on the tables. From 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., the Media Center was filled with reading parents and happy students as the different grades took turns. For the students whose parents could not attend the tea party, teachers made a special layout in the classrooms that would allow the students to cuddle with their stuffed toy and read books.

This event was one of many that took place during the school's Literacy Week functions between Monday, Jan. 28 and Friday, Feb. 1.