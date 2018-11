Willard Barnhart

Willard Bernard Barnhart, 89, passed in Tallahassee on Thursday, November 15, 2018. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church, with burial on Monday, November 26, in Tallahassee National Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, November 23, at Tillman of Monticello 850-997-5553.

Mr. Barnhart was a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and a retired building inspector for FAMU. He owned Barnhart Farms and was a deacon at Greater Fellowship.

Cherishing his love and legacy are his devoted wife, Dorothy Simpkins Barnhart; daughter, Kathryn McCoy; sons, Cornelius Sr., Willard Jr., David (Sandra), William (Tawana) and Richard (Cetta) Barnhart; sisters, Carla (Harrel) Lavender and Cynthia (Arthur) Hollis; and a host of grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

