Willette Jones

Willette Nealy Jones, 52, of Monticello, FL passed on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Elizabeth Dill Church Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. The head teacher at Kids, Inc., she worshipped at the Monticello Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Treasuring her love are her husband, Titus Jones; daughter, Briona Jones; sons, Termaine (Kianna Farmer) Jones and Jalen Jones; grandsons, Termaine Jr., Temorris, Kysen and Tyrick; parents, William and Catherine Cummings Nealy; sisters, Valerie Nealy and Adriane (Don) Shuler; brothers, Willie (Gloria) Nealy; several other close family members and friends.

Related