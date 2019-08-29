William Archie Bowen (Bill) born June 7, 1948, in Monticello, Fla., gained his angel wings Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. He died peacefully, surrounded by family at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee, Fla.

He is survived by his wife, Laura; daughter, Jennifer Cherry (Hugh); step-son, Evan Proctor (Pamela); mother, Frances Bowers; sister, Joy Jacobs (Will) and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bessie and William Hill Bowen, Sr.

Bill was a 1966 graduate of Jefferson County High School and a graduate of FSU with a degree in psychology. Most recently he worked as a Consulting Specialist with Automated Health Systems, where he enjoyed assisting people with questions regarding their medical benefits. He was an avid HAM radio operator (WB4LNO), and spent many hours communicating with people all over the world. He was passionate about food, both cooking and eating.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at First Baptist Church of Monticello, the church where he grew up and made his profession of faith.

The family is being assisted by Skip Young, James Sircy and Jackie Fulford of Young~Fulford Funeral Home and Crematory in Tallahassee.

