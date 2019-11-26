William "Billy" Martin Burnette, 77, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Madison, Fla. Billy was born November 25, 1941 in Madison, to John Caleb Burnette and Kathleen Martin Burnette.

Billy was a Christian and was active in prison ministry for the past 25 years. He served with Kairos Ministries for many years. Billy worked as a building contractor for more than 40 years and was a graduate of Florida State University with a degree in accounting.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents J.C. Burnette and Kathleen Martin and his two brothers: Johnny Burnette and Dan Burnette.

Billy is survived by his wife, Cissy Burnette; children: Will Burnette (Kelli), John Thomas Burnette (Kim), Caleb Burnette (Lauren), Gary Luke (Tammi) and David Luke (Tiffany); his sister, Mary Kay Blume; grandchildren: Sophie, Harlan Grace, John Cullen Burnette, Andrew Rivers Austin, Emily, Carson, Callahan and John David Luke.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home of Madison with Mr. Kenny Munds officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m.. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

