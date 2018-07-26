William H. Hughes, Jr. died peacefully on July 23, 2018 with Barbara, his lovely wife of 60 years, and son Johnny at his bedside. The family will receive friends at a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, at Beggs Funeral Home, Monticello. A graveside service will be held at Roseland Cemetery in Monticello, Fl at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 26.

William was born in Monticello, Florida on November 30, 1937. He is survived by his wife, Barbara M. Hughes; son, John F. Hughes and two beautiful granddaughters, Savannah Fenn Hughes and Delano Ann Hughes.

He is also survived by the entire Yaun and Monroe families and his beloved cousin, John Scott McCall. He is preceded in death by his parents William H. Hughes, Sr. and Alice McCall Hughes; his son, William H. Hughes, III and favorite aunt, Winnie Hughes Madden.

As a star student and athlete at Jefferson County High School, William was a 4-year letterman and played football, basketball and baseball. After graduating with Honors, William received a scholarship to play football at the University of Florida. He played on the undefeated 1956 freshman team under the leadership of quarterback Jimmy Dunn. He had a passion for Florida football first, then any other football.

While in college William married the love of his life, Barbara Monroe. With his football days over and his beautiful bride by his side, it was time for him to finish his degree and get to work. William received a degree in Building Construction from UF and after graduating he and Barbara moved to Virginia to complete his R.O.T.C. Army commitment and then to Panama City Beach to pursue his dream of building houses. His father became ill and William and Barbara decided to move back to Monticello to help his father with the family business. Being the entrepreneur he was, William opened Hughes Timber Inc. and successfully ran that company until William and his lifelong friend Mack Morris opened Jefferson Ace Hardware and operated it until his retirement.

Always the tinkerer and handy man, William built a work shed behind their house as a gathering place for friends and acquaintances. They would drop off items in need of repair; visit awhile and then let William get to work.

William was passionate about many things but the most special one for him was duck hunting, especially on Lake Miccosukee. He took flying lessons with Fred Williams and was very proud to be an accomplished pilot. He was an expert marksman with a rifle and used to enjoy sighting in the rifles of his many friends.

William was a third generation Floridian who so loved his wife, sons, granddaughters and family. He worked very hard to show his sons how to live, be good stewards of the land and enjoy life. He was generous, kind, nurturing and principled. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations being sent to the Porch de Salomon, porchdesalomon.org and Big Bend Hospice, bigbendhospice.org.

