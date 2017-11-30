It is with great sadness that the family of William Henry "Dub" Johnson announces his passing on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at the age of 42.

Dub will be remembered by his mother, Sandra Johnson; father, Henry Johnson (deceased); sister, Amanda Sasser (Gordon); brothers, Richard Peters (Donnelle) and Frank Williams; nieces, Destiny Sasser, Kaila Peters, Abigail Sasser and Logan Williams; nephews, Brooks Peters, Brandon Pagels and numerous family friends.

A funeral service in memory of Dub will be held on Friday, December 1, 2017 with visitation at 1:00 pm and service at 2:00 p.m. at the Pentecostal Holiness Church in Wacissa, FL. Interment will follow in the community Beth Page Cemetery.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Dub to Big Bend Hospice in lieu of flowers.

Related