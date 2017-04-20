William Hunter Kirkpatrick, age 79, of Monticello died on Good Friday, April 14, 2017 in Margaret Z. Dozier Hospice House in Tallahassee. He grew up in St. Cloud, Florida, the son of Annie Laurie Boyd Kirkpatrick and Paul Eugene Kirkpatrick, who founded the Citizens Bank of St. Cloud in the 1930’s, later selling it to Sun Trust Bank.

Bill Kirkpatrick graduated from Staunton Military Academy in Staunton, Virginia, and attended Florida Southern College where he studied landscape architecture. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

After an internship in hospitality management at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York, he returned to the St. Cloud-Kissimmee Area. With a partner, he began developing subdivisions in the area before transitioning into his real passion – buying and restoring old homes.

During his career he restored thirteen homes, many of them historic, in Highlands, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia and West Palm Beach, Florida. His Savannah project on historic Madison Square won the Historic Savannah Foundation Preservation Award. After each restoration, he would live in the home, landscaping it and decorating it with fine antiques and art. His last two restoration projects were in Monticello after being enticed to move there in 2007 by his cousins, completing his last project just three months before his death.

Bill’s passion also included traveling around the world, including but not limited to every dirt road in Jefferson County, reading and volunteering. He was a member of St. Luke and St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in St. Cloud, Florida, where he served on the Vestry and as Senior Warden, he was instrumental in the completion of the new church building. He also served on the Board of Directors of the American Red Cross in Orlando, and was the current Executive Director of the Jefferson County Historical Association.

Bill left his footprints on the hearts of his cousins; Hines Boyd (Janegale); Allen Boyd (Jeannie) of Monticello; Nancy Boyd Bryant (Fred) of Tallahassee; Tom Boyd (Debbie) and Jim Boyd (Nola) of Newberry; Cheri Boyd Wright (Dan) of Stone Mountain, Georgia. His many close friends from Williamsburg, Highlands, Atlanta, St. Cloud, West Palm Beach, and the entire community of Monticello.

Beggs Funeral Home Monticello, is handling funeral arrangements. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church of Monticello. Memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson County Historical Association or the Big Bend Hospice Jefferson Building Fund.

Related