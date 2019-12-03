William James “Billy” Leskanic, passed away November 29, 2019 at Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

Billy was born on November 1, 1955 in Monticello. He was the son of John and Olga Leskanic. Warmly known as “Elvis,” he served as a paramedic supervisor locally and in the surrounding counties. Billy loved fishing, enjoyed the Wacissa River and he was a big fan of the Tennessee Volunteers.

Billy is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lori Leskanic; sister, Dotsy Leskanic Hancock of Thomasville, Ga.; sons: Edward Leskanic and James Leskanic (Jamie); grandchildren: Landon Rash, James Leskanic Jr. and Josephine Rose; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, John A Leskanic; mother, Olga C. Leskanic; brother, John C. Leskanic; and sister, Helen Leskanic Nichol.

Billy’s wishes were to be returned to the place he loved most, Goose Pasture. A service will be scheduled by the family at a later date.

