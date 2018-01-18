William Tripp Anderson, a Monticello native, was born September 5, 1929; he died January 16, 2018 at his home where he grew up.

Preceding his death was his wife of 60 years, Shirley Dana Anderson; his parents Joseph Golden Anderson, Sr. and Mervin Tripp Anderson of Monticello; two brothers, Morgan C. Anderson and Joseph Golden Anderson, Jr. both of Monticello, Florida.

William was a graduate of Jefferson County High School of Monticello, he also graduated with a B.S. Degree in Business from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida. He served two years in the U.S. Army, part of which was in Korea. William retired from AT & T Telephone Company after 38 years of service. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Monticello since early childhood.

William is survived by his two daughters; Carol Revell (Davis) and Cathy Watt (Richard); his four granddaughters, Ramsey Revell Wheeler, Hadley Revell, Dana Jane Watt and Pamela Watt; his nephew, Joseph Golden Anderson, III; his cousins, William Turnbull Anderson and Beth Anderson Harper and his sister-in-law, Estelle Ringer.

A Graveside service will be held Friday, January 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Roseland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee or First United Methodist Church of Monticello. Arrangements are being handled by Beggs Funeral Home, in Monticello.

