Willie Fred “Bay” Parker

Willie Fred Parker was the first gift of eleven that God gave to Robert Hair, Sr. and Janie Mae Hair on September 1, 1942. Both of her parents preceded her in death. Willie Fred departed her life on April 6, 2017 at the Brynwood Center, Monticello, Florida. Born in Jefferson County, she attended the public schools. Willie Fred accepted Christ at an early age and joined Memorial Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of Reverend Dr. J.B. Duval. She was also a member of the Jefferson County House-to-House Prayer Band. Willie Fred leaves to cherish her love and memory two sons James Lee Parker, Jr., Monticello, Florida and Calvin N. Parker, Quincy, Florida. Eight sisters, Bessie Ann Johnson, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Willie Mae Hair, Zella Mae Green, Mary Helen Hair, Patricia Hair and Earnestine Hair all of Titusville, Florida, Beatrice Hair, Perry, Florida and Thedosia Blue, Monticello, Florida. Two brothers, Deacon Aaron Hair and William Scott Hair, both of Monticello, Florida. One grandson, Calvin Parker, Jr., Quincy, Florida and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Willie Fred was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hair. The Hagan & Bradwell Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. The funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday May 6, 2017 at Memorial MB Church. Viewing will be Friday May 5, 2017 from 3-7 p.m. at Hagan & Bradwell Funeral Service 175 N. Railroad St. Monticello, FL 32344 (850)- 997-1300.

