Willie J. Norton, Sr.

Willie James Norton, Sr., 67, of Monticello passed away on Friday, September 8, 2017. Funeral services are Saturday, September 16, 12 noon, at St. Phillip AME Church, Monticello, with burial in the Church Cemetery.

Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, September 15, at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553.

Mr. Norton was retired groundskeeper for FSU and a devoted family man. His love and memory will be treasured forever by his wife, Mae Ola Ball Norton; daughters, Takeria (Kendrick) Norton Cooper and Toddria Ball; sons, Willie Jr. and Christopher Norton; sisters, Carrie Norton and Daisy Norton Dappa; brothers, West Jr. (Sarah), Mack Sr. (Catherine) and Henry (Stephanie) Norton; and countless other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, West Sr. and Annie Mae Huggins Norton; and siblings, Emmanuel, Rosa and Annie J.

