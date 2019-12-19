Willie James Oliver was born July 25, 1948 to the late Willie H. Oliver and Isabell Norton.

God looked down and picked another precious flower from this earthly garden on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Willie James confessed Christ as his personal Savior at an early age and joined Mt. Ararat African Methodist Episcopal Church, in Monticello, Fla.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories - three daughters: Janice Oliver of Monticello, Sandra (Derrick) White of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Christine (Roger) Ferguson of Atlanta, Ga.; sons: Willie James Oliver, of Clearwater, Fla. and Tyrone Oliver of St. Petersburg, Fla., along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Hagan Funeral Service is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church. Viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hagan Funeral Service, 175 N. Railroad St., in Monticello. They can be reached at (850) 997-1300.

