Willie Mills

Willie Lee Mills, 74, of Winter Haven passed on Thursday, August 16, 2018.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Memorial M.B. Church, Monticello, with burial in Snead Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, Aug. 24, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Tillman of Monticello.
Willie was a retired truck driver and had lived in the Winter Haven area for many years.
Survivors include his sons, Alonzo (Adrienne), Willie James and Willie (Mary) Mills, Jr.; sisters, Evelyn Mills Williams and Celia Mae Jenrett; brothers, Frank (Marie) and Ernest (Lucy) Mills; several grandchildren, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
