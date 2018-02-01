Willie Bernard Vincent Scurry, 17, passed unexpectedly at home on Monday, January 29, 2018. Funeral services are 3 p.m. Saturday, February 3 at Hickory Hill M.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, February 2 at Tillman of Monticello 850-997-5553. He had been a Gretchen Everhart Student. Most recently, he was home-schooled and enjoyed all types of music. Survivors include his parents, Willie Scurry III and Jennifer James; sisters, Chastity Thompson, Jhaselle and Jhy'elle Crumity; brothers, Justin James and Amari Scurry; grandparents, Gloria and J.T. James; several aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

