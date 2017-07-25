Willie Thomas Jr., age 52 of Monticello, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2017, at Suncoast Hospice Care Center, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Monticello, FL, on July 3, 1965 to Willie Thomas Sr. and Zara (Bradley) Thomas.

Willie married Chanel McAlister. Willie attended both Alabama State University and Florida A&M University on a football scholarship. He later earned his MBA from Phoenix University. He was a 24-year veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan. Willie also worked as a football coach for several Florida high schools, which he took great pride in.

Willie is survived by his wife of 10 years, Chanel Thomas; children, Aaron, Rhenae, and Breonna Thomas, Alexander, Tori, and Brennan Evans; grandchildren, Melody Peoples, Aaron Thomas Jr; siblings, Richard Thomas (Donetta), and Loretha Anderson (Terry); nephews, Richard Thomas Jr. and Christopher Anderson ---; as well as many other family and friends. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Anderson-McQueen Funeral home, 2201 Dr. MLK Street N, St. Petersburg, 33704. His funeral service will take place Thursday, July 27 at New Bethel A.M.E. Church, 6496 Ashville Hwy, Monticello, FL 32344.

Interment will follow at Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32311. Visit his online guestbook at: www.andersonmcqueen.com.

