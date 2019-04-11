Willie Thomas, Sr., 81, passed away at home on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Services will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, at New Bethel AME Church in Monticello, with burial in Bradley Cemetery. Viewing-visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at Tillman of Monticello.
Before retiring, Mr. Thomas worked as a foreman at Bassett's Dairy. He later worked as a bus driver for Jefferson County Schools and Aucilla Christian School. He was also a self-employed electrician.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Zara Bradley Thomas; children, Loretha T. (Terry) Anderson and Richard (Donnetta) Thomas; several grand and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Martha (John) Odom and Geneva McKelvin; brothers-in-law; Jacob (Gloria) Bradley and Nathaniel (Freida) Bradley and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
