Wine & Whiskers Fundraiser a success

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.



The Wine & Whiskers event benefiting animals in the care of the Jefferson County Humane Society, and lodging at Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center, was very well attended last Saturday evening, at Willow Pond Plantation, just north of downtown Monticello.

The Purvis Brothers Band including Mike Purvis on guitar, Wendell Purvis on rhythm guitar, Frank Purvis on bass, Ronnie Weeks on drums, and Myron Spainhour on keyboard, entertained throughout the evening event.

The silent and live auctions brought in a fine amount for the Humane Society treasury. Doyle Connor, Jr., was auctioneer, with several volunteers helping with the collecting and delivering of the items for bid. The biggest bid by far was for a guitar and memorable signed by singer/songwriter Gregg Allman and won by Louise Dunlap; she then presented the guitar to Mike Purvis for his kindness and support to her family and to animals everywhere. The donor was Thomas White of Thomasville, Georgia.

The 50/50 money draw was won by Lisa Reasoner Hall. She donated half of her winnings back to the Humane Society.

The evening was filled with fun, food, entertainment, and generous volunteers, and donors.

Related