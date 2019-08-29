Winning his way to Biloxi

65 players vie for Texas Hold'Em Championship

Emerald G. Parsons

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A generous crowd turned out for the Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce’s Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 24. The poker tournament was held as a fundraiser for the chamber of commerce’s building fund; the fund that contributes to necessary repairs that take place at the chamber’s building.

The tournament, which was held at the Jefferson Country Club, started promptly at 6 p.m., with 65 poker players seated and anxiously vying for one of the top eight winning spots. For an entrance fee of $50, players were given $4,500 worth of chips to begin their night, plus an option to purchase a $1,000 chip for an additional $10. Anyone who busted-out before 7 p.m. had the opportunity to rebuy back into the game, for another $50.

As the participants began their night of poker playing, spectators enjoyed standing by and watching the fun. There was a table of enormous heavy hors d’oeuvres for the players and non-players to enjoy throughout the night, as well as a cash bar.

Approximately three hours later, the last remaining eight players gathered around the final table to vie for the championship title.

When the smoke cleared and the night ended, Ken Parsons was the grand overall Monticello Texas Hold’Em Poker Champion. He walked away with a $900 value prize package consisting of: a two-night stay at the Golden Nugget in Biloxi, Miss.; a $100 Gift Certificate for Morton’s Steakhouse (donated by Broadleaf Trucking) and two $100 chips at Golden Nugget (donated by the John Denham House Bed and Breakfast).

Coming in second place was JT Surles, who won an $844 value prize package consisting of: a Texas Ruger .357 Magnum 6 shooter (donated by Firebase Robert, Inc.), a golf package for four with cart weekday (donated by the Jefferson Country Club) and golf balls and assorted related items (donated by Angela Gray, Property Appraiser).

Winning third place was James Marschka. His $550 prize package contained: a 43” LED TV 4 K (donated by Sheriff Mac McNeill) and a $250 gift certificate (donated by Doug’s Tractor Service).

John Todd won fourth place. His prize package was valued at $375 and consisted of: a 10/22 Commemorative Edition Rifle (donated by Robinson’s Gunworks), two Monticello Opera House show tickets for the 2019-2020 season and a $25 gift certificate (donated by Victoria’s Boutique).

Winning fifth place was Sean Gray. Sean won a $320 prize package consisting of: an airboat ride (donated by 5 Rivers Adventurers), two Monticello Opera House show tickets for season 2019-2020 and a $20 Gift Certificate (donated by Rancho Grande).

Coming in sixth place and winning a $170 gift package was Harry Brown, who won a one-night stay at the Avera Clarke Bed and Breakfast and a $20 gift certificate (donated by Rancho Grande).

The seventh-place $100 gift package was awarded to Matt Jimenez. He won Sorelli earrings (donated by O Happy Day Gifts) and two Monticello Opera House show tickets for season 2019-2020.

The eighth-place over-all winner was Jeremiah Gray. His $55 prize package consisted of a portable phone charger (donated by Badcock & More) and a $25 Gift Certificate (donated by Soulshine Vintage).