Wise “Hickey” Blake

March 10, 1929 – July 6, 2018

Mr. Blake passed on July 6, 2018 in Winter Haven, FL. He was born in Monticello, FL on March 10, 1929, to William and Lilla Blake. He attended public schools in the Monticello area. He moved to New York as a young man in the 1950s. He worked many years as a security guard until his retirement. After 40 years in New York, he returned to the Monticello area to enjoy his golden years. Those who remain to celebrate his life are his sister: Tommie Lee, New York; daughter: Jennie V. Daffin (Edward), Daytona Beach; Valerie Tinner, a devoted care giver that is like a daughter, Tallahassee; six grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; one of his nieces, Mary Blake McIntosh of Monticello, who has been very helpful in assisting him throughout the years; and a devoted close friend, Sallie Andrews of Monticello.

He will finally get his desire to be laid to rest on Saturday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. in Monticello, the place of his birth, in the St. Phillip Cemetery located at St. Phillip A.M.E. Church, at 08 Phillip Rd. He will have his eternal rest among his cherished parents, son, siblings, other family members and friends.