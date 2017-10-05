Woman arrested

Sneaking contraband into prison

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A central Florida woman who came to visit someone incarcerated at the Jefferson Correctional Institution (JCI) ended up in jail herself for trying to introduce contraband into the prison.

Authorities arrested Laxavier Rayshell McLemore, 21, of Ocala, on Sunday, Sept. 24, and charged her with introducing contraband into a state detentions facility. The contraband, according to the arrest report from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), included 32 grams of marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to the JCSO, McLemore entered the JCI with the contraband concealed on her person. Once inside the facility, she purchased a bag of potato chips and went into the ladies restroom.

A JCI sergeant who observed McLemore enter the restroom and exit with the bag of chips instructed his staff to check her again for contraband.

“Staff members discovered the listed substances inside the bottom of the potato chip bag,” the report reads. “The substances were sealed inside plastic wrappings.”

Asked by the arresting officer if she had been bribed to bring the contraband into the prison, McLemore responded yes, according to the JCSO report.

The arrest report shows McLemore was employed as a sales associate at a Dollar General Store in Ocala.