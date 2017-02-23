Woman gets bucket list wish

Lazaro Aleman

Sometimes wishes come true, even if it’s last wishes. It happened to Amanda Vickers, a local woman battling stage-4 brain cancer and under hospice care whose wish “before crossing over” was to converse with celebrated professional athlete and philanthropist Tim Tebow.

Vickers’ wish apparently came true earlier this week. Posted on Facebook on Wednesday was the announcement that Tebow had called, which conversation Tonya Brown Holton partially recorded.

“I missed the end when she told him she loved him, and he reciprocated!” Holton wrote on Facebook. “I should have gone fb (Facebook) live, but it all happened so fast! Barbara (Altomaro, Vicker’s mother-in-law) was on the phone with his Foundation trying to set up a time for him to call in the morning, but he said, No, he was too excited and was calling right then! He prayed with her - I hope he doesn't mind us sharing. We are grateful to everyone who played a part in making this happen. What an awesome and wonderfully spiritual man!”

Vickers, a wife and mother of two, was diagnosed with stage-3 brain cancer two years ago after doctors discovered several tumors in her head that had caused her to have a seizure. She then suffered a stroke during her first major surgery, leaving the left side of her body weakened.

Following surgery, Vickers underwent three months of rehab at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, followed by multiple rounds of chemotherapy. Last summer, it’s reported, her cancer progressed to stage 4.

Even so, Vickers remained undaunted, and it was her big bucket-list wish to meet and chat with Tebow if at all possible.

Vickers reportedly has been enthralled with Tebow’s athletic prowess since his college days when he played for the University of Florida, which she also attended and where she went to see him in several games.

More than Tebow’s athletic ability, however, it was his Christian faith that truly inspired her.

“He doesn’t let anybody tear him down,” Vickers is quoted saying. “He sticks to it. I don’t think there’s probably a better person on this earth. It would mean so much to me if he could be on my bucket list before I cross over.”

Were the opportunity to have a conversation granted to her, she was quoted saying, she would ask about the inspiration behind his two books, both of which had read. The Facebook posting doesn’t say if she in fact asked the question.

As for her cancer, Vickers seemingly accepts it philosophically.

“I feel like God has led me this way and has been preparing me for this,” she is quoted saying. “It takes something like this for you to realize what a remarkable place that we live.”

The Rev Café is planning a fundraiser next week for Vickers and her family. The event is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the eatery on the southeast side of the courthouse circle. Plates of chicken or fish will sell for $10 each.