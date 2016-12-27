Woman Suffers Serious Injuries In Wreck

Emerald G. Parsons

A 26-year-old Monticello woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Tractor Supply on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 8:50 a.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports, Emmaline Massaglia was traveling eastbound on Coopers Pond Road and stopped at the stop sign prior to the intersection of US 19. At the same time, James Bragg, 51, of Monticello, was driving a 2013 RoGator Spreader north on US 19 in the outside lane at approximately 30 miles an hour.

Massaglia pulled away from the stop sign, crossed the southbound lanes and stopped in the median area of US 19. She then attempted to cross the northbound lanes into the entrance of the Tractor Supply Store, driving her 2001 Toyota Tacoma directly into the path of the Spreader.

The left front tire of the Spreader struck the right side passenger door of the Toyota. The impact caused the Toyota to be pushed downward and onto its left side, rotating 180 degrees. The Toyota came to a final rest-

across the outside northbound lane, facing west. The Spreader continued northbound and came to a stop on the east shoulder of the roadway, facing north.

Both northbound lanes of Hwy 19 were shut down as Jefferson County Fire Rescue personnel worked to free Massaglia from her vehicle, using the Jaws of Life. After her extrication, she was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Trooper W. E. Harrell was the crash investigator.