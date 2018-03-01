Woman’s Club Spaghetti Dinner coming up March 15

Lynette Veit, ECB Publishing, Inc.

It's time again for the Woman's Club Annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser, and if you've enjoyed one of their spaghetti dinners in years past, you know you're in for a treat.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12; to get yours, just contact Jaunita Faircloth at (850) 509-6152, then drop by the Woman's Club at 975 East Pearl Street on Thursday, March 15, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can dine in with friends or family and enjoy the vintage clubhouse ambience, or get your dinner to go and enjoy it at home.

Come on out and support the Woman's Club and the work they do in the community while you enjoy a tasty meal from some of the best cooks in town!