World Heart Day – Heart Health Fair

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

World Heart Day is on September 29, and the Florida Department of Health in Jefferson County would like you to join with them to honor the day.

World Heart Day, created by the World Heart Federation, informs people around the globe that cardiovascular disease is the world’s leading cause of death. This is a global campaign and individuals, families, communities and governments around the world participate in activities to take charge of their heart health.

Staff and volunteers with the Florida Department of Health will host a Heart Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot across from the First Baptist Church Monticello, 325 West Washington Street.

The health fair will provide heart health education and will raise awareness for cardiovascular disease.

On World Heart Day make a promise to eat more healthy, get more exercise, be more active, and say no to smoking: “Make Your Promise.”

If your organization would like to set up an information table at the event, contact Chelsey McCoy, human services program specialist and Healthiest Weight Florida Liaison, at (850) 342-0170 x1230 or (850) 251-2154.