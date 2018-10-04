Yard Sales begin at Brynwood Center

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Brynwood Center Life Enrichment Department will begin hosting garage sales every Thursday and Saturday, from 8 to 10 a.m., inside the Life Enrichment Activity Room.

Funds raised from these events will be used to continue the yard sales; for decorations, food and vendors.

The event is open to the residents of the facility, their family members, staff and the caring community.

“The staff is engaging to help make this event a moment to remember. All donations will be used for the decorations, food and vendors.

If you want to make a positive difference in the life of these residents, contact Tiwana Miller at tmiller@gchc.com, or (850) 997-1800, or stop by on Thursday and Saturday and shop. Brynwood Center is located at 1656 South Jefferson, in Monticello.