Yea for CRC!!!!!!!!

We the People of this United States have longed for so long for our elected officials to have Term Limits!!!!!! If one becomes too comfortable then the job performance suffers. I wholeheartedly agree that school board members should receive no salary. If this is passed, then the people who really care about a school system will wish to be a school board member. Just look at what has happened to the Jefferson County School System, and the financial predicament that occurred and you can find no better example!!!! With the duties of our elected Superintendent, I agree that $95,000 per year to do a much lesser demanding job is egregious. However, I still believe this position should remain an elected position. We should have a choice in this person. Could you imagine if our current board had the right to choose anyone, oh my heavens, what a ridiculous thought!!!

Becky Bryson