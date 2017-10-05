The Year in Review: National 4-H Week is a time to look at Jefferson County 4-H accomplishments

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The first full week in October (for 2017, that is October 1-7) is always National 4-H Week, an important time in the 4-H organization's calendar, when we take a look at the remarkable 4-H kids in our community and what they have accomplished during the past year of individual milestones and service to their community. Here are some of the highlights:

In late November, Jefferson Elementary School, Jefferson County Middle High School, Aucilla Christian Academy Academy and several Jefferson County home school and other private school students took part in the school-wide Tropicana Speech Contests, where JCMHS student Shunius Bellamy took top honors for the 6th Grade Division and ACA student Bradynn Johnson won the 4th and 5th grade division. Both these outstanding young ladies went on to represent Jefferson County 4-H at the District Level Competition in Tallahassee.

By January, the 4-H Elite Sewing Classes were underway, with 4-H students learning the basics needed to construct pillows and eventually, garments they would wear for the 4-H Fashion Review and Talent Show. Extension Office Program Assistant Gladys Neely and her assistant April Holmes instructed the students in Tuesday and Thursday classes.

On a cloudy Saturday morning in early February, 4-H students arrived at the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center with a trailer loaded with fresh mulch, and set to work beautifying and sprucing up the Center's flower beds.

February 24-26, nineteen of Jefferson County's teen 4-H students attended the 2nd annual 4-H NW District Teen Retreat at Camp Timpoochee in Niceville. While there, they participated in educational workshops and assembled Chemo Kits for cancer patients and donated them to Big Bend Hospice. Jada Mosley won the T-shirt design contest for the retreat and received a $50 scholarship.

Late March saw the 4-H students back to helping keep Jefferson County beautiful with their annual Adopt-a-Road project. Nine 4-H students, Tanesea Jones, Sierra Montgomery, Timnoth Washington, Kheica Jones, Emmerald Graham, Allison Parker, Makayla Brown, Jay Thomas, and Jada Moseley, removed 100 pounds of trash from a two-mile stretch of Lake Road.

March 30 was the 4-H Fashion Review and Talent Show, where the Fashion Forward 4-H Elite Sewing students modeled their creations and received their certificates from the judges. Cloverbuds London White, Tessia Brookins, Hailey Holmes and Barbara Darity received participation certificates. In the First Year Junior Division, Jason Mosley won 1st place, Destiny Seaton, 2nd place, Dezaray Kennedy, 3rd place, Johnathan Youngblood, 4th place, and Jacey Williams, 5th place. Second Year Junior Division winners were Aria Lehman, 1st place, and Reid Brookins, 2nd place. Third Year Junior Division winner was Ashlynn Peebles in 1st place.

While participating in the 4-H District III Council Retreat in Franklin County, Jefferson County 4-H teens toured the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve. Jefferson County 4-H student Allyson Parker was elected 4-H District III Council President for 2017-2018.

May 3 was the 4-H Ecology Field Day at the Jefferson County Extension Office, where over 100 JES, ACA and home-schooled third graders toured five different stations, learning about trees, birds, reptiles, amphibians, bees, soil and water as they participated in crafts and hands-on activities while learning to be better stewards of their environment.

Summer may have been the busiest time of all, with a variety of day camps for every age group and the annual overnight week-long camp at Cherry Lake for the older 4-H kids. Students learned about subjects ranging from area wildlife to saving money to outdoor cookery, and enjoyed reading, fishing, swimming and other fun activities.

Currently, 4-H students are busy preparing entries for competitions at at the annual 4-H Day at the North Florida Fair, only a few short weeks away.

This is just a sample of what Jefferson County's 4-H youth have been working on for the past year, and the upcoming year promises to be just as busy and exciting.

If your son or daughter would like to sign up for the Jefferson County 4-H program, please contact 4-H Program Director John Lilly at the Jefferson County Extension Office, (850) 342-0187.