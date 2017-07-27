Young Farmers and Ranchers attend leadership conference

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Several area members and interested residents attended the 2017 Young Farmers and Ranchers Leadership Conference, held in Punta Gorda, July 14 – 16, and sponsored by the Florida Farm Bureau Federation.

This year's themed 'Hooked on Agriculture' event was held at the Four Points by Sheraton at Punta Gorda Harborside. Located on the edge of the Charlotte Harbor waterfront in beautiful South Florida, allowing for participants to wander through the unique shops and cobblestone streets through revitalized downtown Punta Gorda. This boating town showed off its rich history via outdoor murals, trolley tours, museums, and restored period homes.

This year’s Conference offered breakout sessions and opportunities to learn about various topics that affect the agriculture industry and businesses. Several doorprizes were awarded, with NoraBeth Carpenter winning one.

The first night of the Conference hosted keynote speaker Chad Prather, who hosts the YouTube video 'Unapologetically Southern', where he has been referred to as an armchair philosopher, as he is most notably recognized in a cowboy hat, speaking to the camera from the cab of his truck, expounding on the problems of the world.

The Conference also featured the preliminary Florida Farm Bureau Discussion Meet, as well as the annual Volleyball Tournament.