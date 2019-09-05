Young first responders join disaster-response team

ECB Publishing, Inc. Photo By Ashley Hunter, August 29, 2019

Several Jefferson County youths have entered into the local Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) after completing their training on Thursday, Aug. 29. These young volunteers were taught on search-and-rescue tactics, fire suppression and basic triage care during their evening lesson course at the Jefferson County Fire Rescue station. The CERT program empowers members of a community to react and respond in the event of a disaster. Pictured here, Fire Rescue Chief Derrick Burrus instructs a young CERT trainee on how to put out fires.