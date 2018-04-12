Young talent takes stage at fashion show

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Fashion shows are a crucial part of the clothing industry, but runways aren't exclusive to big name designers or cities like Paris or New York.

Monticello had its very own fashion show on Thursday, March 29 when the Jefferson County Extension Office hosted the 2018 4-H Fashion Revue and Share the Fun event at the Kelly Kipatrick Auditorium.

4-H members from Jefferson County and beyond came to walk the runway, show off handmade creations and dazzling wardrobe pieces. The show was produced to showcase the 4-H'ers projects as well as to help build confidence and self-esteem as the young models walked the runway, posed for pictures and twirled on stage.

Share The Fun allowed the musically talented 4-H members to share amazing dance and music performances with the audience. For the evening's Share the Fun, Victoria Hernandez performed “Believer” by Imagine Dragons.

The evening's emcees were Jada Mosley and Sarah Crandall. Judges for the event were Julianne Shoup and Jacqueline Harvey. Gladys Neely served as the fashion revue coordinator.

Following the fashion show, the Clothing Construction and Clothing Selection participants returned to the stage to be presented with their awards:

Clothing Selection (Clover Buds): London White (green ribbon), Hailey Holmes (green ribbon) and Matthew Rojas (green ribbon).

Clothing Construction (Clover Buds): Nicholas Brookins (green ribbon) and Carter Hill (green ribbon).

Clothing Selection (Junior Division): Miranda Hall (green ribbon), Meagan Rojas (green ribbon) and Victoria Hernandez (blue ribbon).

Clothing Selection (Intermediate Division): Samantha Hall (green ribbon) and Naila Hill (blue ribbon).

Clothing Selection (Senior Division): Meadria Jones (red ribbon).

Beginner Class for Construction First Year (Junior Division): SaDaviann Morris (1st Place).

Second Year for Construction (Junior Division): Finley Boyd (1st Place).

First Year for Construction (Intermediate Division): Brianna Wilson (blue ribbon).

First Year for Construction (Intermediate Division): Naila Hill (blue ribbon).

Beginner Class for Construction First Year (Senior Division): Meadria Jones (1st Place).

Third Year for Construction (Junior Division): Tessia Brookins (2nd Place) and Reid Brookins (1st Place).