Your wealth of health

Healthy bread options

Bread is one of the staples in any Americans home. We use it for dipping, for sandwiches, and even as a side item. There are so many varieties that some grocery stores have a full section designated to bread. If you are looking to eat healthier, cutting out bread is difficult. Instead of completely taking it out of your diet, lets go over what to look for on the package so you can choose a healthier option.

100% WHOLE GRAINS: A grain is going to contain three things, the bran, the germ, and the endosperm. These whole grains will provide you a larger source of protein, fiber, calcium, magnesium and potassium. No matter how many grains it states on the package (i.e. 7 grain, multigrain etc), this does not mean that the grains are whole. Remember to look for the 100% whole grain. If you do not see this on the label then look for some texture to the bread, some companies will even have some grains on the top of their loaf.

NUTRITION FACTS: If you don’t like the texture of a 100% whole grain bread, another option is to read the nutrition facts. The FDA regulates what goes into your food and makes it readily available on the package. If you look at the ingredients list, the item listed first is the one that is most prevalent and then proceeds in descending order. Try to find a bread that uses the word ‘whole’ and does not have ‘refined’ or ‘enriched’. Also try to find a bread that has at least 2 grams of fiber.

AVOID REFINED: When grains are refined it removes fiber, B Vitamins, Vitamin E, trace minerals, unsaturated fat, and the majority of the various biologically active compounds that are found in plants. In processing, companies take out some of the key nutrients, and then try to supplement by adding, aka enriching, nutrients. These breads tend to contain more calories, less fiber, and even after being enriched, still less nutrients, than a 100% whole grain.

Remember that you do not have to cut bread out completely. Enjoy a healthy upgrade by looking for 100% whole grain in the ingredients and at least 2 grams of fiber.