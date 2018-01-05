Your wealth of health

Benefits of the cold

I don’t know about you, but I do not like the cold. I specifically moved to the south to get away from it. Surprisingly enough, there are several benefits to being outside in the cold. These benefits are what I have to keep telling myself in order to be excited about cold weather.

Better Sleep

As the nights get longer this directly effects your sleep patterns. In the winter your body produces melatonin, your sleep hormone, earlier in the evening. Once your body starts preparing for sleep it also lowers your internal temperature slightly. This cool air allows your body to go into a deeper sleep for a longer period of time. Ideally you will want to be between 60 and 70 degrees, depending on your preference.

Sharper Brain

While we have heard time and time again that winter can make us function slower and could even cause seasonal affective disorder; there is new research that tells us otherwise. Just because you aren’t producing as much serotonin does not mean your brain does not function the same. The cold weather can actually help your brain be more alert and sharp all while saving calories. In the winter your cognitive brain function slightly increases. Utilize this!

Burns More Calories

Every human is born with brown fat, called so because it actually is brown. It is specifically utilized to keep you warm, and prevent shivering. In a few recent studies they found that if you were chilled, but not to the point of shivering, your metabolism could increase by about 80 percent. These brown fat cells help burn your ordinary, white, fat cells and you burn more calories. The leaner you are, the more brown cells you have. This fact is a great motivating factor to exercise more often.

While these are only three benefits of winter, there are several more; less bugs, cleaner air, and reduced inflammation are others. While these cold temperatures aren’t for everyone, keep in mind that it has its benefits. Stay active, stay focused and get better sleep this winter.